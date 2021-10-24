Playoff pairings! 22 local teams qualify for high school football postseason

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released their 2021 high school football playoff pairings Sunday. With the new expanded format, 22 local teams have qualified for the playoffs this season, 12 of which will be at home for the opening round.

DIVISION II

Warren Harding (5-5) @ Austintown Fitch (6-3) – Friday at 7pm



DIVISION III

NDCL (5-5) @ Canfield (9-1) – Friday at 7pm

New Philadelphia (6-4) @ Hubbard (9-1) – Friday at 7pm

DIVISION IV

CVCA (5-5) @ West Branch (10-0) – Friday at 7pm

Canton South (7-3) @ Ursuline (6-3) – Friday at 7pm

Woodridge (6-4) @ Salem (7-3) – Friday at 7pm

Poland (7-3) @ Navarre Fairless (9-1) – Friday at 7pm

Beaver Local (7-3) @ Glenville (7-3) – Friday at 7pm

Girard (6-4) @ Gilmour Academy (7-2) – Friday at 7pm

DIVISION V

Rootstown (5-5) @ South Range (10-0) – Saturday at 7pm

Crestview (5-4) @ Bellaire (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm

DIVISION VI

Trinity (3-7) @ LaBrae (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm

Western Reserve (5-5) @ Springfield (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm

Brookfield (6-3) @ United (8-1) – Saturday at 7pm



DIVISION VII

Monroeville (3-7) @ Warren JFK (6-2) – Saturday at 7pm

Plymouth (5-4) @ Southern (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm

Lowellville (7-2) @ Malvern (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm

Valley Christian (7-2) @ Cuyahoga Heights (5-3) – Saturday at 7pm

Mathews (6-3) @ Dalton (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm