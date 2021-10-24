Playoff pairings! 22 local teams qualify for high school football postseason

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released their 2021 high school football playoff pairings Sunday. With the new expanded format, 22 local teams have qualified for the playoffs this season, 12 of which will be at home for the opening round.
DIVISION II
Warren Harding (5-5) @ Austintown Fitch (6-3) – Friday at 7pm
DIVISION III
NDCL (5-5) @ Canfield (9-1) – Friday at 7pm
New Philadelphia (6-4) @ Hubbard (9-1) – Friday at 7pm
DIVISION IV
CVCA (5-5) @ West Branch (10-0) – Friday at 7pm
Canton South (7-3) @ Ursuline (6-3) – Friday at 7pm
Woodridge (6-4) @ Salem (7-3) – Friday at 7pm
Poland (7-3) @ Navarre Fairless (9-1) – Friday at 7pm
Beaver Local (7-3) @ Glenville (7-3) – Friday at 7pm
Girard (6-4) @ Gilmour Academy (7-2) – Friday at 7pm
DIVISION V
Rootstown (5-5) @ South Range (10-0) – Saturday at 7pm
Crestview (5-4) @ Bellaire (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm
DIVISION VI
Trinity (3-7) @ LaBrae (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm
Western Reserve (5-5) @ Springfield (9-1) – Saturday at 7pm
Brookfield (6-3) @ United (8-1) – Saturday at 7pm
DIVISION VII
Monroeville (3-7) @ Warren JFK (6-2) – Saturday at 7pm
Plymouth (5-4) @ Southern (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm
Lowellville (7-2) @ Malvern (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm
Valley Christian (7-2) @ Cuyahoga Heights (5-3) – Saturday at 7pm
Mathews (6-3) @ Dalton (8-2) – Saturday at 7pm