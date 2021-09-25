Player of the Game: Westminster’s Cole Konieczka

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster Senior Quarterback Cole Konieczka was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ thrilling 33-32 win over Grove City on Saturday afternoon.

The President’s Athletic Conference game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear Konieczka’s complete postgame interview.

Konieczka completed 20-33 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

He helped complete a late rally in the fourth quarter, connecting with Denny Dennison on a 26-yard touchdown pass which proved to be the eventual game-winner.

With the win, Westminster improves to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in President’s Athletic Conference action.