Player of the Game: Westminster’s Cole Konieczka

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster quarterback Cole Konieczka was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ 49-14 win over Thiel on Saturday.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Konieczka tossed for 165 yards and a total of four touchdowns, helping the Titans to a third straight victory.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Westminster now leads the all-time series against Thiel 50-21-7.

With the win, the Titans improve to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in President’s Athletic Conference action.