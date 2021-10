BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville junior Alana Amato was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Tigers thrilling 3-2 win over Western Reserve on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Amato tallied 21 kills, seven aces, five digs and one block in the win for the Tigers.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

With the win, Wellsville improves to 21-0 overall on the season.