Player of the Game: Warren Harding’s Dalys Jett

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding Junior Quarterback Dalys Jett was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 21-10 win over Boardman in week seven of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video to see his complete postgame interview.

Jett piled up 109 passing yards with a pair of passing touchdowns in the win for Warren Harding.

He also amassed 84 rushing yards with one rushing score for the Raiders.

Jett helped Warren Harding post a second straight victory overall on the season.

The Raiders also notched a third straight win over the Spartans.