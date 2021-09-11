Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Demarcus McElroy

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior Running Back Demarcus McElroy was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday night’s thrilling 48-47 win over Austintown Fitch.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

McElroy piled up a total of 353 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 3-1 overall on the season, and snaps a two-game losing streak to Fitch in the process.

Ursuline now leads the all-time series against Fitch with a mark of 21-19-1 overall.