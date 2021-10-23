Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Brady Shannon

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior quarterback Brady Shannon was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 43-12 win over rival Cardinal Mooney on Saturday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

On the night, Shannon completed 14-14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

He also rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown in the victory for the Irish.

Ursuline has now defeated rival Cardinal Mooney in three consecutive head-to-head meetings in the series.