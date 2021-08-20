Player of the Game: South Range’s Billy Skripac

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range junior quarterback Billy Skripac was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 41-21 win over rival Springfield in the regular season opener on Friday night.

Skripac amassed 209 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

He also was strong on the ground, piling up 92 rushing yards and an additional score.

The win snapped South Range’s two-game losing streak to Springfield. It also ended the Tigers’ 21-game regular season win streak.