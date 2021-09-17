Player of the Game: South Range’s Billy Skripac

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Junior Quarterback Billy Skripac was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 42-34 win over Poland Friday night.

It is the second time this season he earned Player of the Game honors, having previously won the award in the win over Springfield in the season opener.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Skripac amassed 151 passing yards and a touchdown in the win.

He also rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, helping the Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season.