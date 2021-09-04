Player of the Game: Mount Union’s Josh Petruccelli

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mount Union’s Josh Petruccelli was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Purple Raiders’ 48-7 win over Westminster in the 2021 regular season opener.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Petruccelli rushed for four touchdowns in the win for Mount Union. The senior standout also amassed 95 yards on the ground in the victory.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Mount Union returns to action on Saturday September 18 at home against Baldwin Wallace.