Player of the Game: Massillon’s Jalen Slaughter

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon Freshman Quarterback Jalen Slaughter was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Austintown Fitch on Friday night.

The week six matchups was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Slaughter amassed 207 passing and a total of three touchdowns in the win for the Tigers.

He helped Massillon overcome an early 14-0 lead for the win.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-2 overall on the season. They have now won five straight games in the head-to-head series with Austintown Fitch.