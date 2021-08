HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Senior Running Back T.C. Caffey was named Player of the Game in the Eagles’ thrilling 21-19 win over Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Caffey rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Eagles. He also recorded 27 receiving yards.

The victory marked Hubbard’s first victory over the Cardinals in 14 tries.

Caffey has now piled up eight touchdowns on the season for Hubbard.