Player of the Game: Garfield’s Anthony Demma

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield Senior Anthony Demma was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the G-Men’s 28-14 win over Warren JFK on Friday night.

Demma rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He also amassed 34 receiving yards in the victory.

He was also a standout on the defensive side of the ball, accounting for a key interception for Garfield.

With the win, Garfield remains undefeated at 3-0 on the season. The G-Men have now defeated Garfield in three straight regular season matchups.