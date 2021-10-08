Player of the Game: Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 54-0 win over WIlmington on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Stallworth piled up 232 rushing yards on the night with three touchdowns on the ground.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Farrell snapped a four game losing streak to Wilmington, and also ended the Greyhounds’ 27-game home sin streak.