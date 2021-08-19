Player of the Game: Canfield’s Broc Lowry

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior quarterback Broc Lowry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ thrilling 24-12 win over rival Poland Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Lowry completed 14-16 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.

He also rushed for 112 yards and a pair of scores on the ground in the 12-point win.

Lowry, a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020, helped lead the Cardinals to their fifth straight victory in the head-to-head series with Poland.