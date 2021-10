CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior Jocelyn Jourdan was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Falcons’ thrilling win over Canfield in five sets Tuesday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Jourdan finished with 24 kills and two aces on the night for the Falcons.

The win clinched an outright All-American Conference title for Austintown Fitch.