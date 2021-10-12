Pittsburgh Steelers officially sign veteran wideout to practice squad

Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) lines up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday.

The Steelers also signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the practice squad and released nose tackle Eli Ankou.

Miller was originally a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears back in 2018. Last season in Chicago, he finished with 49 catches for 485 yards.

He was traded to Houston back in July but was cut last week by the Texans after tallying five receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Miller might be heading to Jacksonville, but that was prior to the injury to Pittsburgh wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster who will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh will host Seattle this Sunday night at Heinz Field.