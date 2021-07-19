Pittsburgh Steelers host former Pro Bowl pass rusher to visit

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting former Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a free agent visit on Monday according to reports.

The #Steelers are hosting veteran FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram today, source said, as they look to fill a need before camp. Ingram also has had interest from the #Chiefs and #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

Ingram was a first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012 and in 113 career games with the team, he posted 265 tackles and 49 sacks.

This past season, Ingram played in just seven games due to nagging knee injuries.

He turned 32 in April.

