Pittsburgh Pirates trading All-Star to San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier slides home during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading 2021 All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres Sunday evening, according to reports.

The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN.



Frazier, 29, leads baseball in hits this year and is not a free agent until after the 2022 season. One of the best bats on the trade market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2021

The Pirates are receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano RHP Michell Miliano and OF Jack Suwinski.

Frazier got the start for the Pirates in their series finale with the San Francisco Giants Sunday. He went 0-4 at the plate with a strikeout in his final game with Pittsburgh.

On the season, Frazier is hitting .324 with 4 home runs, 32 RBIs and 58 runs scored.

He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Pirates in the 2013 MLB Draft.