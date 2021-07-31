Pittsburgh Pirates promote prospect from recent trade to big league roster

New York Yankees Hoy Jun Park, of South Korea, watches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted infielder Hoy Park to the big league roster ahead of Saturday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Park was acquired in a trade this past week from the New York Yankees for Clay Holmes.

Park has played 48 games in triple-A Wilkes-Barre hitting .327 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. He has appeared in one game with the Yankees this season, getting one at-bat.

The 25-year-old played three games with the Pirates’ triple-A affiliate Indianapolis.

To make room for Park, Pittsburgh sent infielder Jared Oliva to Indy.