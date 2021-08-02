Pittsburgh Pirates place pitcher on injured list

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the top of the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the injured list on Monday due to COVID-19.

The Pirates have selected right-handed pitcher Shea Spitzbarth from Triple-A Indianapolis for the 26-man roster.

This season, Kuhl has gone 3-6 in 14 starts with a 4.43 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

In 27 games this season with Indianapolis, Spitzbarth had gone 3-2 in 27 games with an ERA of 1.41.

The Pirates open a series with the Brewers in Milwaukee Monday night with first pitch slated for 8:10 p.m.