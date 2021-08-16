Pirates part ways with recent fan-favorite

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated John Nogowski for assignment and signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a major league contract.
After being acquired from the Cardinals last month, Nogowski quickly became a fan favorite with a strong start to his Pittsburgh tenure. He has struggled recently, batting just .233 combined between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this season.
The 28-year-old has batted .270 in parts of two seasons at the Triple-A level and will find himself on waivers in the next several days.
Tsutsugo has split this season between the Rays and Dodgers, batting .155 with seven RBI.