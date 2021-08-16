Pirates part ways with recent fan-favorite

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski (69) plays in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated John Nogowski for assignment and signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a major league contract.

After being acquired from the Cardinals last month, Nogowski quickly became a fan favorite with a strong start to his Pittsburgh tenure. He has struggled recently, batting just .233 combined between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this season.

The 28-year-old has batted .270 in parts of two seasons at the Triple-A level and will find himself on waivers in the next several days.

Tsutsugo has split this season between the Rays and Dodgers, batting .155 with seven RBI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com