Penguins lose winger to Seattle in NHL expansion draft

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brandon Tanev (13) plays against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – The Seattle Kraken selected Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger Brandon Tanev in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent during the 2019-20 offseason, signing a six-year contract worth $3.5 million per year.

Tanev played in 100 games with Pittsburgh, accounting for 18 goals and 23 assists.

Other players that were left unprotected in the NHL expansion draft by the Penguins were forwards Jason Zucker and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

The Penguins will now have more financial flexibility to bolster the roster.