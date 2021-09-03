Pawlowski leads Brookfield by Western Reserve

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield rebounds to defeat Western Reserve, 31-12, after last week’s loss to Springfield (20-14). The Warriors improve to 2-1.

Warrior quarterback Donovan Pawlowski scored a total of three touchdowns (one passing/two rushing) while throwing for 158 yards and rushing for another 51. Christian Davis amassed an average of 15.5 yards per carry (eight attempts, 124 yards). Isaiah Jones caught four passes for 106 yards.

Western Reserve scored the first touchdown of the game on a David Altiere 3-yard run. However, the Blue Devils were outscored 31-6 from that point on.

Reserve is off to an 0-3 start to the season. The last time the Blue Devils were 0-3 was in 1999 (the year they finished 0-10).

Western Reserve will travel to North Jackson to take on their rivals, Jackson-Milton, next Friday. Brookfield returns home for a week four encounter with Liberty.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.