Pawlowski, Brookfield cruise to victory

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Donovan Pawlowski scored five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, Friday night in a 40-7 Brookfield victory over Newton Falls.

Pawlowski found three different Warriors for scores (Xzavier Witherow, Isaiah Jones, Christian Davis).

Pawlowski finished with 323 passing yards and 103 rushing yards.

Newton Falls (2-5) will host Liberty in week eight. Brookfield (5-1) will host LaBrae.