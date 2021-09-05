Pair of Youngstown State football players earn all-conference honors in Week 1

YSU rallied for a thrilling 44-41 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Youngstown State Penguins have received Missouri Valley Football Conference player of the week honors after a 44-41 overtime win over UIW.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Colt McFadden is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

McLaughlin finished with 288 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on the night.

McFadden hit three field goals in the win. including a walk-off 27-yard field goal. It was the Penguins’ first overtime winning field goal since 1998.

YSU travels to Michigan State this Saturday for a 12 p.m. kickoff.