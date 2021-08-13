‘One of the deepest receiving groups we’ve had’: Experienced receivers looking to lead Girard back to playoffs

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This season, Girard is looking to rebound from last year’s 4-6 campaign and will be leaning on a stacked wide receiver group to do so.

“We feel like it’s one of the deepest receiving groups we’ve had in a long time,” said Girard Head Coach Pat Pearson. “I think that’s saying a lot, coming from a school like us that throws the ball a lot and normally puts out a lot of good receivers, but we’ve got eight or nine guys that we really feel good about.”

Senior Dom Malito will be headlining the group. Last season, Malito led the Indians in receiving yards with 729, receptions and receiving touchdowns, all while playing with two broken bones.

“I mean, it was painful, but I didn’t want to let my teammates down,” Malito said. “Got to do everything I can to help our team win.”

“People didn’t realize last year. The kid, he’s a true teammate,” Pearson said. “He’s a true team player. Cares about his team and his family, and played with a broken left wrist and a broken right thumb. He played all year with two casts on his hands during practices. Game nights, he would tape it up and play. So, we’re just excited to have him healthy this year and see what he can do.”

Malito and the Indians open up their season Friday, August 20 against Streetsboro. The team is hoping to return Girard back to the postseason.

“I think we set a standard for a few years,” Pearson said. “’17-’18 we were riding high, nothing to take away from the last two years’ groups. They did everything they can, but we just want to get back to where we’re fighting for league championships. We’re fighting to make strong pushes into the playoffs.”

“Our goal, 15-0. That’s the main goal,” Malito said. “Win and go as far into playoffs, but for me, personally, probably a thousand receiving yards and just have the best season we can this year.”