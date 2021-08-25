OHSAA announces soccer state championship site

Columbus Crew players huddle up prior to the inaugural MLS match at Lower.com Field against the New England Revolution in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a four-year agreement to hold the soccer state championships at Lower.com Field in Columbus, the home of the Columbus Crew.

“We are very thankful for the partnership with the Crew SC and their commitment to high school soccer in Ohio. We are so excited for the schools and communities to conclude their season and play for a state championship at this amazing new venue. We watched as it was being built and hoped that we would have a chance to play our state championship games there,” said OHSAA executive director Doug Ute.

The brand new world-class has a set capacity of more than 20,000, with a canopy that covers all suporters during the match, providing protection from weather conditions.

The OHSAA previously held the soccer state championship games at the Crew’s former home, the historic Crew Stadium, since it opened in 1999.

“As a Club that is committed to championing soccer in our community and growing the game we love, we feel privileged to host a tournament that is a staple of Ohio high school sports here at Lower.com Field,” said Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Having participated in Ohio high school soccer, hosting the final of this tournament resonates with me on a personal level. Historic Crew Stadium served as the venue for OHSAA state soccer championships for two decades, and we are proud to continue that tradition at our new home, where student athletes can experience what it’s like to play in a professional, state-of-the-art, world-class venue.”

The 2021 OHSAA soccer state championships will be played November 12 and 13.