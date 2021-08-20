Pair of O’Horo TD’s has Boardman cruising against Mooney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney invades Boardman in week one.

A first-half filled with defensive stops ended with only one score on the board.

Boardman’s Sean O’Horo gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead midway through the second with a 32-yard touchdown run.

The Spartan’s offense started to perk up in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Anthony Hightower had a short touchdown midway through the frame and then O’Horo struck again, this time from 69 yards out with just a couple of minutes remaining in the third.

Mooney found the endzone for the first time early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run from Davontae Miller.

It’s currently 21-7 Boardman early in the fourth quarter.

Cardinal Mooney will travel to Hubbard in week two. Boardman will visit Chaney.