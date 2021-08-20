Pair of O’Horo TD’s has Boardman cruising against Mooney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney invades Boardman in week one.
A first-half filled with defensive stops ended with only one score on the board.
Boardman’s Sean O’Horo gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead midway through the second with a 32-yard touchdown run.
The Spartan’s offense started to perk up in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Anthony Hightower had a short touchdown midway through the frame and then O’Horo struck again, this time from 69 yards out with just a couple of minutes remaining in the third.
Mooney found the endzone for the first time early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run from Davontae Miller.
It’s currently 21-7 Boardman early in the fourth quarter.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Cardinal Mooney will travel to Hubbard in week two. Boardman will visit Chaney.
Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.