Ohio State’s magical year highlighted by freshman RB Maurice Clarett

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – To become the first to do anything is an accomplishment. To become the first freshman running back to start their first game at Ohio State was a great achievement. Maurice Clarett – Mr. Football in Ohio from Warren Harding – began his only season in Columbus by dismantling the Texas Tech defense on August 24, 2002. Clarett ran for 175 yards on 21 carries and scored three times. He also caught four passes. The Buckeyes won, 45-21.

Twenty-one days later, Clarett was back at it again as this time he went over 200-yards (230) against #10 Washington State. A game the Buckeyes won, 25-7.

Clarett was named Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year after amassing 1237 yards on the ground (5.6 avg) and scoring a total of 18 touchdowns. His biggest came in the BCS National Championship game with Miami. In the second overtime, it was #13 who scored from 5-yards out to give the Buckeyes’ the winning score (31-24).

Clarett was chosen in the 2005 NFL Draft by Denver, final choice of the third round (#101).

Maurice Clarett, RB/Ohio State

2002: 1237 rushing yards, 5.6 avg, 16 TDs; 12 receptions, 104 yards, 2 TDs

2002 Buckeyes’ Results

Buckeyes 31 Miami, FL 24 (BCS National Championship Game, Fiesta Bowl)

Buckeyes 14 Michigan 9

Buckeyes 23 Illinois 16

Buckeyes 10 Purdue 6

Buckeyes 34 Minnesota 3

Buckeyes 13 Penn State 7

Buckeyes 19 Wisconsin 14

Buckeyes 50 San Jose State 7

Buckeyes 27 Northwestern 16

Buckeyes 45 Indiana 17

Buckeyes 23 Cincinnati 19

Buckeyes 25 Washington State 7

Buckeyes 51 Kent State 17

Buckeyes 45 Texas Tech 21

