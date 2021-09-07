Ohio State moves up in latest AP college football poll

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud prepares to play Minnesota at an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State moved up to number three in the latest Associated Press college football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Georgia moved up three spots to number two behind Alabama in the top 25.

That gives the SEC the top two teams in the country for the 20th time in the history of the AP poll.

Oklahoma dropped two sports to number four, while Texas A&M is fifth. Clemson fell three spots to number six after falling to Georgia Saturday night.

Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa round out the top 10.

