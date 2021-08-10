Ohio State cracks top-five in first USA Today Coaches poll of the season

FILE – Ohio State coach Ryan Day is seen during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. Third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day opens a preseason camp for the first time without a good idea of who will be the starting quarterback. “If I did, I’d probably sleep a little better right now, but I don’t,” said Day, who is 23-2 in his first two seasons since taking over for Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked fourth in the first USA Today Coaches preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Defending national champion Alabama sits atop the poll, after receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes. Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

Cincinnati cracked the top-ten, checking in at number ten. It is the Bearcats’ highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991.

Here’s the first Coaches Poll Top 25 of the season:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. UL Lafayette
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole Miss

