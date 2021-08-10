Ohio State cracks top-five in first USA Today Coaches poll of the season

FILE – Ohio State coach Ryan Day is seen during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. Third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day opens a preseason camp for the first time without a good idea of who will be the starting quarterback. “If I did, I’d probably sleep a little better right now, but I don’t,” said Day, who is 23-2 in his first two seasons since taking over for Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked fourth in the first USA Today Coaches preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Defending national champion Alabama sits atop the poll, after receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes. Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

Cincinnati cracked the top-ten, checking in at number ten. It is the Bearcats’ highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991.

Here’s the first Coaches Poll Top 25 of the season: