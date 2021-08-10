Ohio State cracks top-five in first USA Today Coaches poll of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked fourth in the first USA Today Coaches preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Defending national champion Alabama sits atop the poll, after receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes. Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.
Cincinnati cracked the top-ten, checking in at number ten. It is the Bearcats’ highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991.
Here’s the first Coaches Poll Top 25 of the season:
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma State
- UL Lafayette
- Coastal Carolina
- Ole Miss