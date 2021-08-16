Ohio State cracks the top five in first Associated Press football poll

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first Associated Press college football poll released on Monday.
Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 with Clemons sitting in the third spot. Ohio State is ranked fourth with Georgia rounding out the top five.
The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in the poll.
The Crimson Tide holds the top spot for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The defending national champions garnered 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who are part of the polling process.
Alabama is now tied with Ohio State for the second-most preseason No. 1 rankings with eight. Oklahoma has the most with 10.