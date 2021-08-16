Ohio State cracks the top five in first Associated Press football poll

FILE – Ohio State coach Ryan Day is seen during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. Third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day opens a preseason camp for the first time without a good idea of who will be the starting quarterback. “If I did, I’d probably sleep a little better right now, but I don’t,” said Day, who is 23-2 in his first two seasons since taking over for Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first Associated Press college football poll released on Monday.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 with Clemons sitting in the third spot. Ohio State is ranked fourth with Georgia rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in the poll.

The Crimson Tide holds the top spot for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The defending national champions garnered 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who are part of the polling process.

Alabama is now tied with Ohio State for the second-most preseason No. 1 rankings with eight. Oklahoma has the most with 10.