Ohio State Buckeye Randy Gradishar pegged as the “greatest linebacker I ever coached” by Woody Hayes

Ohio State linebacker, Randy Gradishar (53)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary coach Woody Hayes called Randy Gradishar, “the best linebacker I ever coached”.

In 1973 (as a senior), Randy finished with 134 tackles and the defense registered four shutouts en route to a 10-0-1 record. The Buckeyes defeated USC in the Rose Bowl, 42-21, to close out the season as the #2 team in the AP poll. Gradishar finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy voting. Randy started all 32 games as a Buckeye.

On October 6 (1973), Ohio State topped Washington State – 27-3. Gradishar was accounted for 22 tackles on the day.

Gradishar went onto become the 14th pick of the 1974 draft by Denver. The 7-time All-Pro and the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year played a key role on the famed ‘Orange Crush defense’ at Mile High Stadium.

Randy Gradishar, LB/Ohio State
Career: 320 tackles

1973 Buckeyes’ Results
Buckeyes 42 USC 21 (Rose Bowl)
Buckeyes 10 Michigan 10 T
Buckeyes 55 Iowa 13
Buckeyes 35 Michigan State 0
Buckeyes 30 Illinois 0
Buckeyes 60 Northwestern 0
Buckeyes 37 Indiana 7
Buckeyes 24 Wisconsin 0
Buckeyes 27 Washington State 3
Buckeyes 37 TCU 3
Buckeyes 56 Minnesota 7

