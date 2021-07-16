Northeast Ohio native, Ohio State product retires from the NFL

GLENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Ohio State Buckeye and Glenville product Ted Ginn, Jr. announced his retirement Friday after 14 years in the NFL.

Ginn made the announcement at Glenville High School.

He spent time with six teams in the league hauling in 412 catches for 5,742 and 33 touchdowns.

Ginn was a first-round draft pick by Miami in 2007 after a stellar career at Ohio State.

As a Buckeye, he racked up 4,106 all-purpose yards with 26 touchdowns in three seasons.

In the league, Ginn played for the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears.

With Carolina, Ginn played in Super Bowl 50 in a loss to the Broncos.