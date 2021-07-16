Niles High School Soccer Schedule

Niles McKinley High School - Niles, Ohio

Niles Red Dragons High School Soccer Schedule

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles McKinley High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 13 – Rootstown
• Aug. 21 – Harding
• Aug. 24 – at Salem
• Aug. 26 – at Champion
• Aug. 31 – at South Range
• Sept. 2 – at Girard
• Sept. 7 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 11 – West Branch
• Sept. 13 – at Jefferson
• Sept. 16 – at Poland
• Sept. 21 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 23 – South Range
• Sept. 28 – Girard
• Sept. 30 – Lakeview
• Oct. 6 – Jefferson
• Oct. 12 – Poland
• Oct. 14 – Hubbard

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 13 – Springfield
• Aug. 23 – at Harding
• Aug. 25 – South Range
• Aug. 28 – Salem
• Aug. 30 – Girard
• Sept. 1 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 8 – Struthers
• Sept. 13 – at Jefferson
• Sept. 15 – Poland
• Sept. 20 – Hubbard
• Sept. 22 – at South Range
• Sept. 27 – at Girard
• Sept. 29 – Lakeview
• Oct. 4 – at Struthers
• Oct. 6 – Jefferson
• Oct. 11 – at Poland
• Oct. 13 – at Hubbard

Niles McKinley High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Drive, Niles, Ohio 44446

