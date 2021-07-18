Niles grad, incoming Dayton freshman dominates at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Niles grad and incoming Dayton freshman Chante Clinkscale grabbed two wins at the Penn Relays Summer Series on Sunday at the University of Pennsylvania.

Clinkscale continued her dominance in the 100 meter dash in 2021, grabbing the win in 11.78 seconds, more than a half second faster than second place Moforehan Abinusawa who clocked in at 12.31.

Later in the day, Clinkscale grabbed another win in the 200 meter, finishing in 24.77 seconds, almost a full second faster than second place Arianna Sharpe who timed at 25.54 seconds.

Clinkscale’s time in the 100m was better than her state championship win (11.86).

