‘Nightmare for defensive coordinators’: Loaded LaBrae hungry to accomplish new feats in 2021

LEAVITTSBURGH, Ohio (WKBN) – During their five-game winning streak at the end of last year, LaBrae was stacking up the points, averaging over 44 points per game. This year, nearly the whole gang is back, looking to light up the scoreboard once again.

“Several guys there that can be a nightmare for defensive coordinators,” said head coach John Armeni. “They have the potential to take it the distance at any time.”

“That three-headed monster, if we are all in the backfield at the same time, you never know who is going to get the ball,” senior quarterback Aiden Stephens said. “So, you have to watch out for all of us because we can all make big plays.”

Stephens, a Yale commit, leads the triple threat followed by the Vikings all-time leading rusher Devin Carter and wideout Tre’Von Drake, who had 674 receiving yards and another 239 on the ground in 2020.

“All those guys can tote the rock and make guys miss and break tackles,” Armeni said.

“They can’t just key on one of us because we can all run the ball,” Carter said. “We can throw the ball, too. We have Tre, Ashton, JJ, I can run routes, Aiden can even run routes and Tre can throw, we have it all really.”

On paper, the potential is there for the Vikings to reach new feats this season. LaBrae has never reached a Regional championship game, coming up just two wins short last year.

“You know, I think last year that was tough for all of us,” said senior lineman Adam Pettry. “We will show everyone how tough we are and how far we can go because I think we can make history this year.”

“We have been telling the kids just because you guys have guys coming back with experience and talent, it should make you want to work harder,” Armeni said. “Should make you more hungry to achieve all the potential we have this year.”

Stephens is no stranger to the Vikings program. His older brother Tyler played for LaBrae a few years ago. In fact, there are several younger brothers on this 2021 Vikings squad that aren’t only chasing history but bragging rights from their older brothers.

“Me and Tre are always talking about our older brothers, and how we compare against them,” Stephens said. “It is just fun comparing to your older brothers. A little bit of bragging rights to the ’18 team and my brother so, that would be amazing.”

“They want to leave their mark,” Armeni said. “They want the bragging rights at the dinner tables.”