Newton Falls High School Basketball Schedules

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the schedule for Newton Falls’ basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Ravenna

Nov. 30 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 7 – Howland

Dec. 11 – at Southeast

Dec. 14 – Champion

Dec. 17 – at LaBrae

Dec. 21 – Liberty

Dec. 28 – at Windham

Jan. 4 – at Crestview

Jan. 7 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 11 – at Brookfield

Jan. 14 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 18 – Lakeview

Jan. 21 – at Champion

Jan. 25 – LaBrae

Jan. 28 – at Liberty

Feb. 1 – Crestview

Feb. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 8 – Brookfield

Feb. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 15 – Niles

Feb. 18 – Mineral Ridge

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Nov. 29 – Valley Christian

Dec. 2 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 6 – Harding

Dec. 9 – Champion

Dec. 11 – at Southeast

Dec. 13 – at LaBrae

Dec. 16 – Liberty

Dec. 20 – at Crestview

Dec. 23 – at Lakeview

Dec. 30 – Girard

Jan. 3 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 6 – at Brookfield

Jan. 8 – Warren JFK

Jan. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 13 – at Champion

Jan. 20 – LaBrae

Jan. 24 – at Liberty

Jan. 27 – Crestview

Jan. 31 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 3 – Brookfield

Feb. 7 – Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Black and Orange

School address: 909 ½ Milton Boulevard, Newton Falls, OH 44444

