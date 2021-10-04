New Valley team enters top 10 of high school football AP Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Ohio high school football AP Poll was released on Monday with four teams in the Top 10 and another receiving votes.

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward

2. Medina

3. Springfield

4. Cincinnati St. Xavier

5. Marysville

6. Columbus Upper Arlington

7. Massillon Jackson

8. West Chester Lakota West

9. Centerville

10. New Albany

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 20. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 18. Pickerington Central 18.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine

2. Kings Mills Kings

3. Piqua

4. Willoughby South

5. Medina Highland

6. Sunbury Big Walnut

7. Akron Hoban

8. Cincinnati La Salle

9. Hudson

10. Toledo Central Catholic

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon

2. Hamilton Badin

3. Aurora

4. Granville

5. Millersburg West Holmes

6. Dover

7. Norton

8. Hamilton Ross

9. Chagrin Falls Kenston

10. Hubbard

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming

2. Bloom-Carroll

3. Eaton

4. Beloit West Branch

5. Cincinnati McNicholas

6. Waverly

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie

8. Van Wert

9. Bellevue

10. Youngstown Ursuline

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland

2. Canfield S. Range

3. Tontogany Otsego

4. Ironton

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood

6. Garrettsville Garfield

7. Sugarcreek Garaway

8. Piketon

9. Cincinnati Mariemont

10. Versailles

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold

(tie) Mechanicsburg

3. Coldwater

4. Columbia Station Columbia

5. West Jefferson

6. Beverly Fort Frye

(tie) Columbus Grove

8. Ashland Crestview

9. Mogadore

10. Galion Northmor

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local

2. Newark Catholic

3. Norwalk St. Paul

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

5. Lima Central Catholic

6. Shadyside

7. New Madison Tri-Village

8. Sugar Grove Berne Union

9. Lucas

10. New Bremen

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32