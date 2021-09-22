New top team in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Six of the high school football season, and we’ve still got four local teams that remain undefeated.

Watch the video above to see the latest edition of the high school football Power Rankings.

#10 – WARREN JFK (3-1)

Previous Rank: #10

The Eagles didn’t play last week so they remain (3-1) with the toughest part of their schedule in front of them. They’ve got conference games with Mogadore, Rootstown, and Southeast coming up, all of which are really good and considerably bigger.

#9 – LABRAE (4-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Vikings are back in the top ten after hanging 54 points on Champion last Friday night. Devin Carter rushed for over 170 yards and scored three times in that win.

#8 – AUSTINTOWN FITCH (3-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Falcons made short work of Cardinal Mooney last week. Devin Sherwood threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in that win. Now they’ll step up to face Massillon, one of the top ranked teams in the state. You can watch it all live Friday night, as part of our WKBN Game of the Week.

#7 – CANFIELD (4-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Cardinals rolled over Chaney last Friday night and put 35 points on the scoreboard for the 3rd straight week. Canfield is a very competitive region, where 6 of the top 8 teams are still undefeated.

#6 – SPRINGFIELD (4-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Tigers are the team to beat in the MVAC Scarlett Division. They’ve scored 109 points over the last two weeks in conference play. They take on McDonald this Friday night, which was the last league team to beat them, but that was three years ago.

#5 – URSULINE (4-1)

Previous Rank: #6

The Irish are coming off a thrilling one-point win against Warren Harding, and a nail-biting one-point win against Austintown Fitch. They’re scoring over 47 points per game and may be the most dangerous team in all of Division IV.

#4 – HUBBARD (5-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Eagles are undefeated and running all over teams. TC Caffey added 234 yards and 4 more touchdowns to his resume last week against Struthers.

#3 – WEST BRANCH (5-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Warriors scored a season high 63 points last Friday night against Canton South. Steven Marra rushed for a staggering 291 yards and scored seven touchdowns in that win. West Branch is now the number one team in Division IV Region 13.

#2 – FARRELL (3-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers were off last week but go back to work on Friday against rival Sharpsville. Farrell beat the Blue Devils twice last year, 41-0 and 51-7. Senior tailback Anthony Stallworth is averaging over 15 yards per carry this season!

#1 – SOUTH RANGE (5-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders are (5-0) and coming off a very impressive win against Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week. The reigning conference champs have earned two wins in the NE8 and will have their work cut out the rest of the way, 4 of their next 5 league opponents have a winning record.