New team emerges this week in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Five of the high school football season and we’ve got five local teams that remain unbeaten, all of which are a part of this week’s Top Ten.

Watch the video above to the latest edition of the WKBN high school football Power Rankings.

#1 – FARRELL (3-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers have been unstoppable. Anthony Stallworth has scored nine touchdowns and is averaging over 15 yards per carry. They’ve outscored the competition 182-6 and have not punted yet this season!

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (4-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders scored 50 points in their conference debut against Struthers and they’re making it look easy against good competition. In fact, no one has been within three touchdowns of South Range this season.

#3 – HUBBARD (4-0)

Previous Rank: #5

What a win for the Eagles last Friday night. They rallied from 17 points down to beat Poland, a team that beat them 28-0 last year. TC Caffey led the way. The senior tailback scored three times and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in just four games!

#4 – WEST BRANCH (3-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Warriors are averaging a staggering 51 points per game. Quarterback Dru DeShields has 15 touchdowns over the last three games. Their toughest test of the season so far will come against Canton South this Friday night.

#5 – SALEM (3-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Quakers just blew out Akron Firestone, 41-0. They’re averaging over 45 points per game and their next three opponents have two combined wins.

#6 – URSULINE (3-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Irish are coming off one the best games we’ve ever broadcast, a 48-47 thriller with Austintown Fitch. Senior tailback DeMarcus McElroy continues to run wild. He racked up over 350 yards rushing and scored four times in that win. We’ll see if they can keep it up this week against Warren Harding.

#7 – SPRINGFIELD (3-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Tigers with a statement win over Lowellville last Friday night, 54-6, handing the Rockets their first loss of the season. Springfield has six games left in a league that they have dominated recently. They won by nearly 40 points per game in the MVAC last year, and they seem to be picking up where they left off.

#8 – CANFIELD (3-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Cardinals rolled over New Philadelphia last week, 35-0. They’re 3-1 on the season, and their only loss was that seven-point setback to undefeated Dover. They’ve got Chaney this week and some big games coming up with Fitch and Boardman.

#9 – AUSTINTOWN FITCH (2-1)

Previous Rank: #4

The Falcons were in a shootout with Ursuline last Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week It’s hard to look good in a loss, but they did, falling 48-47. Austintown Fitch remains one of the teams to beat in Division II. They’ll take on winless Cardinal Mooney this Friday night

#10 – WARREN JFK (3-1)

Previous Rank: #10

The Eagles bounced back in a big way last Friday night with a 66-0 route of Conneaut, Pa. The bad news is their game this week with Fairport Harding has already been canceled. So, if they can’t find another opponent, Kennedy will have two weeks to get ready for Mogadore, one of the top ranked teams in the state.