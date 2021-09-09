New number one in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Four of the high school football season and we’ve still got 10 unbeaten teams here in the Valley.

Watch the video above to see the latest edition of our WKBN Power Rankings.

#1 – Farrell (2-0)

Previous Rank: #9

It didn’t take long for the Steelers to climb our poll and for good reason. They’ve won two games so far, 58-0 over Greenville, and 66-0 over Mercer. They’ve scored 18 touchdowns in two games and are the second highest scoring team in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

#2 – South Range (3-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders are coming off a 22-point win over Canton Central Catholic. They’re averaging 41 points per game and rolling into league play. South Range didn’t lose a single game in the Northeast Eight Conference last year, so they’ll get everybody’s BEST shot this season.

#3 – LaBrae (3-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Vikings are off to a perfect start with blowout wins against Lakeview, Valley Christian and Keystone. LaBrae will start conference play this Friday night against a very good Garfield team. The G-Men have only lost one regular season game over the last three years, so a win over them would certainly open some eyes across the state.

#4 – Austintown Fitch (2-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Falcons had a week off, by no fault of their own. Canton GlenOak had to cancel, so they’ve had two weeks to get ready for Ursuline. Austintown Fitch hung 56 points on them last year, so this game has been circled on the calendar. You can watch the whole thing live this Friday night as part of our WKBN Game of the Week.

#5 – Hubbard (3-0)

Previous Rank: #5

TC Caffey racked up over 200 yards again last Friday night against Shaw and he made it look easy. It will not be easy this week, however, when they host Poland. The Bulldogs won 28-0 last year, so revenge will be on their minds Friday night.

#6 – West Branch (3-0)

Previous Rank: #8

The Warriors are 3-0 and winning by more than 35 points per game. Quarterback Dru DeShields has thrown five touchdown passes each of the last two weeks.

#7 – Salem (3-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Quakers just keep rolling. They’re undefeated, averaging over 47 points per game, and their next three opponents have to yet to win a game.

#8 – Ursuline (2-1)

Previous Rank: #1

The Irish have been the top team in our Power Rankings the last two weeks and are still one of the teams to beat in Division IV despite that loss to Chardon last Friday. The road gets no easier this week when they take on Austintown Fitch in our WKBN Game of the Week.

#9 – Springfield (2-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Tigers make their first appearance this season, after that Week One loss to South Range. Springfield bounced back in a big way with a tough win at Brookfield. And they can make another statement this Friday night, if they can hand Lowellville their first loss of the season.

#10 – Warren JFK (2-1)

Previous Rank: #3

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, a 14-point setback to Garfield in our WKBN Game of the Week. The G-Men are a Division V powerhouse, so Kennedy should be just fine in Division VII over the long haul.