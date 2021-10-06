New local team enters the Top Ten of WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week 8 of the high school football season, and we’ve still got four local teams that remain unbeaten and a new team this week in our WKBN Power Rankings.

#10 – URSULINE (4-2)

Previous Rank: #6

The Fighting Irish lost to Akron SVSM last week, but it didn’t cost them much. Ursuline, with two losses, still has more computer points than 90 percent of all Division IV teams in the State.

#9 – BROOKFIELD (5-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Warriors make their first appearance in the Power Rankings this season and for good reason. They are (5-1) overall and sitting atop the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray tier standings. The next two games will determine the league champion. They’ve got a big matchup with LaBrae this Friday night and a date with undefeated Garfield next week.

#8 – SALEM (6-1)

Previous Rank: #10

The Quakers dropped Marlington last Friday night but much like Brookfield, the meat of their schedule is still in front of them. They’ve got Carrollton, Canton South, and West Branch over the next three weeks, all league opponents with a combined record of (17-2).

#7 – LABRAE (6-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Vikings have outscored the competition this year, on average, by more than 23 points per game. Aidan Stephens has already racked up over 1,100 total yards and 16 touchdowns. They’ll face a stingy Brookfield defense this Friday night that allows less than 10 points per game.

#6 – SPRINGFIELD (6-1)

Previous Rank: #5

The Tigers are coming off their first shutout of the season, a 51-0 route of Waterloo. Springfield’s offense has been a machine, averaging over 52 points per game in league play and they’ve only allowed three touchdowns in four games.

#5 – HUBBARD (7-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Eagles are still undefeated and still running the ball with tremendous success. TC Caffey has over 1,800 yards rushing in just seven games. This Friday night against Girard, Brian Hoffman has a chance to become the winningest head coach in school history.

#4 – CANFIELD (6-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Cardinals showed the entire state what they’re capable of last Friday night with a 31-point win over Austintown Fitch. They racked up well over 400 yards of total offense against a Division II powerhouse. That’s five in a row for Canfield with East, Howland, and Boardman left on the schedule.

#3 – WEST BRANCH (7-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Warriors are coming off a very impressive win over Carrollton. They scored 43 points and racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense against a team that’s won five games this season. West Branch is state ranked in Division IV and they’d be a one-seed in Region 13 if the season ended today.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (7-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders are coming off their first shutout of the season. They rolled over Niles 41-0 on the road. They’ve now scored 40 points, or more, in every game they’ve played this season. And five of their seven wins have come against teams with a winning record.

#1 – FARRELL (4-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Steelers have only played four games this year, but they’ve made it look easy. They’re averaging over 55 points per game; they’ve only allowed one touchdown on defense, and they have not punted yet this season! Biggest game of the year coming up on Friday night when they take on Wilmington. That will be our WKBN Game of the Week. The live broadcast begins Friday at 7pm on MyYTV.