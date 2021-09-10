Nemec scores 3 TDs; Grove City cruises past Conneaut

GROVE CITY, Pa, (WKBN) – Grove City bounces back to defeat Conneaut, 42-0. The Eagles improve to 2-1 after falling last week at Fort LeBoeuf by three-points (17-14).

Anthony Nemec scored three touchdowns – a 25-yard run, a 30-yard run and a 54-yard catch – to lead the Eagles. Hunter Hohman tossed a pair of touchdowns as well and Gavin Lutz scored once on a pass and another on a fumble return from 35 yards away.

Hohman completed 15 of 19 passes for nearly 200 yards. Curtis Hovis was the workhorse as he finished with 30 rushing attempts for over 150 yards.

Conneaut turned the ball over three times.

The Spartans drop to 2-2. Conneaut posted 87 points in their two wins; however, just seven points in their losses.

The Eagles will travel to Slippery Rock next week while Conneaut will visit Hickory.

