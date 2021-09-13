Multiple Valley high school football games canceled for this Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple local high school football games have been canceled for this Friday due to multiple reasons.

Warren JFK’s game against Fairport Harding has been canceled due to a lack of players for the Sailors.

In Pennsylvania, Sharpsville’s matchup with Lakeview has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Lakeview.

The Blue Devils are looking to try and fill their Friday game with a similar size opponent.

So far this week, there have been three games in District 10 that have been canceled.