Multiple Valley high school football games canceled for this Friday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Football, Football Field, generic

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple local high school football games have been canceled for this Friday due to multiple reasons.

Warren JFK’s game against Fairport Harding has been canceled due to a lack of players for the Sailors.

In Pennsylvania, Sharpsville’s matchup with Lakeview has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Lakeview.

The Blue Devils are looking to try and fill their Friday game with a similar size opponent.

So far this week, there have been three games in District 10 that have been canceled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com