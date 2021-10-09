Mr. 300: Legendary Valley head coach notches milestone win

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary Valley football coach Bill Bohren earned his 300th career win Saturday afternoon as Mathews topped St. John 36-0.

Bohren becomes the 16th football coach in Ohio to join the 300 win club.

He joins two other coaches that have spent time in the Valley with over 300 wins.

Don Bucci has 306 in his career, with stops at Mt. Carmel and Cardinal Mooney.

Pat Mancuso was the head coach at Leetonia before heading to Cincinnati Princeton and has 323 wins coming into this year.

Coming into the season, Bohren was just five wins shy of the mark.

Beginning in 1968, his head coaching career includes stops at Ottawa-Glandorf, Steubenville, Portsmouth, Lakeview, Youngstown Boardman, Butler (Pa.), Salem, Niles McKinley, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Southington.

Mathews improves to 5-2 on the year.