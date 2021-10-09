Mount Union posts second straight shutout

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — No. 4 ranked Mount Union made its longest road trip of the regular season Saturday.

They came away with a 63-0 win over Wilmington in an Ohio Athletic Conference game at Williams Stadium.

The Purple Raiders (5-0, 4-0 OAC) led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime as Mount Union rolled up 580 yards of offense while the defense allowed just 158 yards and posted its second straight shutout.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk (Plant City, Fla.) threw for five touchdowns on 18-of-24 passing for 302 yards and ran for a score. It was his ninth straight start throwing for over 300 yards.

His top target was Wayne Ruby (Miami, Fla. / Flanagan) who caught three of those touchdowns as he had a season-high 147 yards on seven catches. Ulice Gillard III (Orlando, Fla. / Lake Nona) and Jaden Manley (Columbus / Bishop Hartley) also caught touchdown passes from Plunk.

Josh Pretruccelli (Perry) ran for 62 yards and DeAndre Parker (Crystal River, Fla.) rushed for a score.

Mason McMillen (Wadsworth) had 8.0 tackles and 2.0 for loss while Luke Lukowski (Auburn, N.Y.) and Jalen Griffin (Chicago, Ill. / Simeon) each had a sack to lead the defense.

Wilmington (0-4, 0-3 OAC) quarterback Derek Larimer was 11-of-18 passing for 171 yards as the Quakers had just four first downs in the first half.

The Quakers drove into Mount territory on the game’s first possession, but a penalty stalled the drive and eventually forced a punt. The Raiders went 75 yards in five plays and Parker finished off the drive with a 19-yard scoring run and Mount Union took a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.

Wilmington punted two more times in the quarter while Mount Union had a drive that included a 59-yard Petruccelli run and a fourth down and goal 23-yard touchdown pass from Plunk to Gillard, then Plunk hit Ruby on a 15-yard touchdown pass and the Raiders led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Two more Wilmington punts in between a Mount Union punt to start the second quarter, before Plunk found Ruby for a second time today as he tossed his third TD pass of the day, this time from 13 yards out, and pushed the lead to 28-0.

The Raider defense forced the Quakers’ sixth punt of the day and Mount Union came right back and moved 40 yards in five plays as Plunk had his first rushing TD of the season and made the score 35-0 with 2:43 left before halftime.

Mount Union scored touchdowns on their first two offensive plays of the second half has Plunk passes of 68 yards to Ruby and 39 yards to Manley and the Raiders took the score to 49-0.

The Raiders finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Todd Simonds (Tiffin / Tiffin Columbian) to Zayir Keen (Akron / Buchtel) and a 65-yard touchdown run by Clay Harvey (Creston / Norwayne).