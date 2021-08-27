McElroy, Ursuline running wild at Hickory

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ursuline looks to go 2-0 on the early season after a 120-point shootout in week one. A tough test in Hickory stands in their way.
The Irish jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when senior running back DeMarcus McElroy sprinted for an 80-yard touchdown run. McElroy also converted a two-point conversion attempt.
McElroy’s second touchdown of the night came later in the first quarter from 23 yards out to extend their lead to 16-0.
Ramarion Whitehead hauled in a six-yard pass from Logan Woods to put the Hornets on the board midway through the second quarter to close the gap to 16-7.
A third McElroy touchdown came soon after though, extending the Ursuline lead again to 22-7.
Will Burney pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brady to push the lead to 28-7 before the half.
It is currently 28-7, Ursuline, late in the second quarter.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Ursuline will travel to Chardon in week three. Hickory will visit Girard.
Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.