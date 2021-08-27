McElroy, Ursuline running wild at Hickory

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ursuline looks to go 2-0 on the early season after a 120-point shootout in week one. A tough test in Hickory stands in their way.

The Irish jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when senior running back DeMarcus McElroy sprinted for an 80-yard touchdown run. McElroy also converted a two-point conversion attempt.

McElroy’s second touchdown of the night came later in the first quarter from 23 yards out to extend their lead to 16-0.

Ramarion Whitehead hauled in a six-yard pass from Logan Woods to put the Hornets on the board midway through the second quarter to close the gap to 16-7.

A third McElroy touchdown came soon after though, extending the Ursuline lead again to 22-7.

Will Burney pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brady to push the lead to 28-7 before the half.

It is currently 28-7, Ursuline, late in the second quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Ursuline will travel to Chardon in week three. Hickory will visit Girard.