McDonald picks up first win of the season in week four

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald and Mineral Ridge met up in week four of the high school football season.
McDonald picked up their first win of the season Friday night. They beat Mineral Ridge 21-14.
McDonald improves record improved to 1-3.
Next week, the Rams visit Springfield while McDonald will host Sebring.
